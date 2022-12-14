© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 40 in g K 550 for December 13, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Maria Gigliotti
Published December 13, 2022 at 3:57 AM EST
Photo of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Out of all of the 41 symphonies he wrote, Mozart actually only had two minor-key symphonies, both in g-minor. There are some other interesting things about the Symphony No. 40 that sets it apart: the beginning doesn’t start with a theme, but with an accompaniment pattern. And, in a lot of ways, the Symphony No. 40 foreshadowed much of what would happen in symphonic writing during the Romantic period… Hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Maria Gigliotti
