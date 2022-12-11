Evening Masterwork: Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 3 in E-flat “Rhenish” for December 11, 2022

The Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat by Robert Schumann is a kind of musical postcard depicting the Rhine-region of Germany. In 1850, Schumann had just moved to Dusseldorf, which was an optimistic turn in the composer’s typically troubled life, and he wrote this symphony not long after the move, originally titling it “a piece of life by the Rhine.” Now we know it as the “Rhenish” Symphony. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.