Evening Masterwork: Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 in d minor, Op. 125 “Choral” for December 9, 2022

Evening Masterwork

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 9, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
We wrap up our Holiday Campaign tonight with Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, one of the most iconic compositions of all time. It is a monumental work that has been used in many capacities: it’s been heard at various Olympic opening ceremonies; its melody is the official anthem of the European Union; and Leonard Bernstein even performed the work in Berlin on Christmas Day in 1989 soon after the city was reunited. Tonight, we’ll hear it as our Evening Masterwork at an earlier time, 6 o’clock, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
