Evening Masterwork: Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Quintet in f-sharp minor for December 8, 2022

Evening Masterwork

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 8, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
Photo of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor

The 1890s was a productive decade for composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, a time when he was producing many of his great chamber works. One of these was the Quintet for clarinet and strings, which he composed in 1891: it’s a piece that is tinged with the style and influence of Dvorak, and perhaps inspired by the Brahms Clarinet Quintet from a few years before. The work is in four movements, and begins with a highly rhythmic introduction. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
