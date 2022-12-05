© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork: Edward Elgar's Enigma Variations Op. 36 for December 5, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 5, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
The story goes that after a long day of teaching, Edward Elgar arrived at his home and sat down at the piano to play a little bit… and what he came up with would become the Enigma Variations. But the true enigma of the piece is that Elgar offers no original melody, or theme, that the variations are based off of. Hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
