Evening Masterwork: Handel's Water Music Suite No. 1 in F for December 1, 2022

Handel wrote some of his Water Music when he first arrived in England in 1710, and it was music that played during royal barge parties on the River Thames during the summers. Handel’s Water Music survives in three suites to this day, a “horn” Suite in F, a “flute” Suite in G, and a “trumpet” Suite in D. We’ll hear the Water Music Suite No. 1 in F tonight at 7, and Evening Masterwork by George Frideric Handel on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

