Evening Masterwork: Smetana's String Quartet No. 1 “From My Life” for November 30, 2022

In 1874, Bedrich Smetana was coming to terms with an ongoing illness which was taking away his hearing, and by the end of October of that year he was completely deaf. This meant he had to give up his job as principal conductor of the Provisional Theater of Prague - but he continued to compose music, including his first string quartet, a highly intense and personal work titled “From My Life.” It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

