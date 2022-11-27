© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Johannes Brahms' Symphony No. 3 in F Op. 90 for November 27, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published November 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
Johannes Brahms

The Symphony No. 3 by Brahms is a uniquely serene work due to a fairly unusual, yet pleasant, feature: each of the four movements finishes quietly. Many think this is meant to reflect a comment Brahms once made - “Free but happy” - and the quiet nature of the Third Symphony represents this idea. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
