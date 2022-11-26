© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Dvorak's Cello Concerto in b minor, Op. 104 for November 26, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published November 26, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
Photo of Antonin Dvorak
Antonin Dvorak

Evening Masterwork: Dvorak's Cello Concerto in b minor, Op. 104 for November 26, 2022

Dvorak once complained that the cello was “nasal-like” at the top of its range and “mumbles” at the bottom. Sometimes composers do have to write music for instruments they aren’t necessarily fond of… and fortunately, those feelings didn’t stop Dvorak from composing his magnificent Cello Concerto in b minor. We’ll hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom