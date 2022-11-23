Evening Masterwork: Mauro Giuliani's Guitar Concerto in A Op. 30 for November 23, 2022

By the time the 19th Century rolled around, most people were not interested in the guitar, which is a bit surprising if you consider that in the Renaissance and Baroque eras the guitar was immensely popular. It was thanks to guitarist and composer Mauro Giuliani that the guitar made a resurgence, and he basically did it all by himself. He also composed what may be the first true guitar concerto. We’ll hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.