Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 16 in D for November 22, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Maria Gigliotti
Published November 22, 2022 at 4:10 AM EST
Photo of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

While the Piano Concerto No. 16 by Mozart highlights the solo pianist - as to be expected - it also highlights the wind section quite a bit. Throughout the work, there are stretches of time where the woodwinds get to display their own soloistic capabilities and elsewhere he uses their unique tone colors to paint the harmonies underneath the piano. Tune in tonight at 7 to hear the Piano Concerto No. 16 by Mozart, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

