Evening Masterwork: Carl Goldmark's Rustic Wedding Symphony in E-flat Op. 26 for November 19, 2022

Evening Masterwork

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Maria Gigliotti
Published November 19, 2022 at 4:33 AM EST
Photo of Carl Goldmark
Carl Goldmark

Completed in 1888, Carl Goldmark’s Rustic Wedding Symphony is not your usual 19th century symphony. It’s in five movements, not four, and none of them use the sonata form, which was often included in the symphonies of his contemporaries. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Maria Gigliotti
