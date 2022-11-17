© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Johannes Brahms's Trio for Clarinet, Piano & Cello in a-minor, Op. 114 for November 17, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Maria Gigliotti
Published November 17, 2022 at 4:08 AM EST
Photo of Johannes Brahms
Johannes Brahms

Evening Masterwork: Johannes Brahms' Trio for Clarinet, Piano & Cello in a-minor, Op. 114 for November 17, 2022

In 1890, at the age of 57, Brahms decided that the piece he was finishing at the time would be his last: a perfect piece to end his career on. So, he retired… but then within a few months, he heard clarinetist Richard Muhlfield perform. So, Brahms decided to leave retirement, and compose a new piece for Muhlfield, which would become the Trio for Clarinet, Piano, and Cello in a-minor. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Maria Gigliotti
See stories by Maria Gigliotti