Evening Masterwork: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 18 in B-flat K 456 for November 15, 2022

Evening Masterwork

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Maria Gigliotti
Published November 15, 2022 at 4:37 AM EST
Photo of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The year 1784 was the busiest year of Mozart’s life, and it was the same year that prompted Mozart to start cataloging his works in detail. It’s also the year that he composed the Piano Concerto No. 18, a work that Mozart was likely thinking more about entertaining with, rather than being expressive. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Maria Gigliotti
