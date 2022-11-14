Evening Masterwork: Igor Stravinsky's Symphony in C for November 14, 2022

The neo-classical trend was a period in the early- to mid-20th Century when composers were looking back to the style, form, and orchestration of Mozart’s time, but fusing it the harmonies and rhythms of the 20th Century. Stravinsky was one composer to work within this trend, and his Symphony in C is a result of it: a work that is outwardly traditional, but also features abrupt changes from movement to movement and has even been described as a musical “cubist portrait.” It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.