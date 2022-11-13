Evening Masterwork: Ralph Vaughan Williams' Symphony No. 2 “London” for November 13, 2022

London was the adopted city of English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams, and his Symphony No. 2 is a significant musical tribute to the city. And although the work is nicknamed “A London Symphony,” and even contains vignettes that evoke the city of London - such as the chimes of Big Ben - Vaughan Williams himself considered titling the symphony “Symphony by a Londoner,” perhaps suggesting that it is simply London seen through his eyes, turned into music. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.