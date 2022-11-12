Evening Masterwork: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante in E-flat K. 297b for November 12, 2022

© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published November 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
Photo of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Though it’s no mystery that Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante for 4 Winds is charming, there is quite a bit of mystery surrounding it. The main problem is figuring out why the original manuscript of the work wound up in Berlin, despite Mozart saying he wrote the work for four of his friends in Paris two years prior. It’s possible that someone other than Mozart even arranged the work as it presently stands. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

