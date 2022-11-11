Evening Masterwork: Antonin Dvorak's Symphony No. 9 in e Op. 95 “From the New World” for November 11, 2022

Antonin Dvorak was born in what is now the Czech Republic, but in 1892, when he was about 50 years old, the composer moved to America to be the director of the National Conservatory of Music in New York. During his time in the “New World,” the composer traveled as far west as Iowa, and his stay in America yielded his signature work: the Symphony No. 9, “From the New World.” It’s our evening masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.