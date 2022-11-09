Evening Masterwork: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 in e Op. 64 for November 9, 2022

One of the first critics to write about Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony noted that the orchestration was “essentially modern, and even ultra-modern.” This was ten years after the composer completed his triumphant Fourth Symphony, and like his Fourth, Tchaikovsky was likely considering the role of Fate while writing his Symphony No. 5. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.