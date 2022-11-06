© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Jean Sibelius' Symphony No. 2 in D Op. 43 for November 6, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Maria Gigliotti
Published November 6, 2022 at 4:49 AM EST
Picture of Jean Sibelius
Jean Sibelius

Evening Masterwork: Jean Sibelius' Symphony No. 2 in D Op. 43 for November 6, 2022

In the early-part of the 20th Century, composers like Richard Strauss, Schoenberg, Stravinsky, and Bartok were doing pioneering work in forms outside of the symphony. However, the symphony was the most important genre for Jean Sibelius’s musical thoughts, and a form that the composer could still create innovations within. His second symphony is bold, and it staked out new territory for Sibelius, which he would come back to at later points in his career. It’s our Evening Masterwork at 7, tonight on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Maria Gigliotti
See stories by Maria Gigliotti