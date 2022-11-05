© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork: Franz Joseph Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 2 in D, Op. 101 for November 5, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Maria Gigliotti
Published November 5, 2022 at 4:32 AM EDT
Picture of Franz Joseph Haydn
Franz Joseph Haydn

The Second Cello Concerto that Franz Joseph Haydn composed is much more relaxed than the first, but don’t let that fool you into thinking it isn’t exciting. In this work, Haydn takes full advantage of the cello’s capabilities, employing techniques such as double-stops, octaves, and the upper register. Hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9

Maria Gigliotti
