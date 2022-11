Evening Masterwork: Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 4 in B-flat Op. 60 for November 7, 2022

Beethoven’s even-numbered symphonies are often overshadowed by their odd-numbered neighbors. Robert Schumann even referred to Beethoven’s Fourth Symphony as a “slender Greek maiden between two Nordic giants.” The Symphony No. 4 by Beethoven is our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.