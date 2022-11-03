© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 39 in E-flat K 543 for November 3, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Maria Gigliotti
Published November 3, 2022 at 4:09 AM EDT
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

There are also some unusual features to Mozart’s Symphony Number 39: it’s the only symphony from Mozart’s adult career that has no oboes, and the symphony begins with a slow introduction, which was uncommon for Mozart, but common for the time. It’s also one of the final three symphonies the composer wrote. Mozart’s 39th Symphony, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Maria Gigliotti
