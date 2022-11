Evening Masterwork: Camille Saint-Saens' Violin Concerto No. 3 in b Op. 61 for November 2, 2022

The Third Violin Concerto by Saint-Saens is the final violin concerto that the composer would write, and it stands out among the other concertos by the composer because it returns to a more traditional format. You can hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.