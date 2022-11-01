© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork: Antonin Dvorak's Serenade for Winds in d Op. 44 for November 1, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Maria Gigliotti
Published November 1, 2022 at 4:40 AM EDT
Picture of Antonin Dvorak
Antonin Dvorak

Antonin Dvorak’s Serenade for Winds was directly inspired by the music of Mozart: on a trip to Vienna in 1878, Dvorak attended a Vienna Philharmonic concert which had programmed Mozart’s Serenade in B-flat for winds, and Dvorak was so excited about the music that upon his return to Prague, he wrote his own Serenade for Winds in just fourteen days. Dvorak also followed the orchestration Mozart set forth in his piece. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Maria Gigliotti
