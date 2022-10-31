© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Hector Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique for October 31, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Maria Gigliotti
Published October 31, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT
Picture of Hector Berlioz
Hector Berlioz

Evening Masterwork: Hector Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique for October 31, 2022

On this Halloween night, we are getting slightly spooky with our Evening Masterwork: the Symphonie Fantastique by Hector Berlioz. The work is largely programmatic and even thought to be autobiographical: in it, a young and sensitive artist experiences a series of opium-induced visions related to an unattainable love. The Symphonie Fantastique by Hector Berlioz, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Maria Gigliotti
See stories by Maria Gigliotti