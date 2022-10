Join Classical WSMR for musical tricks and treats this Halloween. Starting at 5pm, listen for classical ghosts and goblins, a sorcerer’s apprentice, and more. There is even a spooktacular Evening Masterwork by Berlioz at 7pm. Listen on WSMR 89.1 & 103.9 and online at WSMR.org. Stream us on the WUSF and NPR One apps. Ask your smart speaker to "Play Classical WSMR."