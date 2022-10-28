© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork: Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 for October 28, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Maria Gigliotti
Published October 28, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT
It’s an early start to the Evening Masterwork tonight. Be sure to tune in at 6pm as Classical WSMR wraps up the Fall Campaign and celebrates by enjoying the entirety of Beethoven’s last complete symphony, the Ninth. Including the glorious Ode to Joy, it’s a stunning way to start your weekend. Listen at 6pm on WSMR 89.1 & 103.9 and online at WSMR.org. Stream us on the WUSF and NPR One apps. Ask your smart speaker to "Play Classical WSMR."

