Evening Masterwork: Frederick Delius' Sea Drift for October 26, 2022

Frederick Delius’ Sea Drift is often regarded as one of his greatest musical accomplishments. It is a substantial work for baritone soloist with orchestra and chorus, setting beautifully evocative words by Walt Whitman describing the sea and its shores: two birds taking care of their nest, the moss-scalloped shore, and the low hanging moon over the water. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

