Florida's Classical Music Station
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Frederick Delius' Sea Drift for October 26, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Maria Gigliotti
Published October 26, 2022 at 4:42 AM EDT
Delius WSMR Website 720x350.png

Frederick Delius' Sea Drift is often regarded as one of his greatest musical accomplishments. It is a substantial work for baritone soloist with orchestra and chorus, setting beautifully evocative words by Walt Whitman describing the sea and its shores: two birds taking care of their nest, the moss-scalloped shore, and the low hanging moon over the water. It's our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Maria Gigliotti
