Evening Masterwork: Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 in A Op. 92 for October 24, 2022

Evening Masterwork

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Maria Gigliotti
Published October 24, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT
Ludwig von Beethoven

The premiere of Beethoven’s seventh symphony was perhaps the most wildly successful of his career, and the work received repeat performances 3 times in the 10 weeks following the concert. The work was an immediate favorite, and one newspaper reported that “applause rose to the point of ecstasy” after one of these performances. Hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Maria Gigliotti
