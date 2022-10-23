© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Andy Lalino
Published October 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
Evening Masterwork: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor Op. 23 for October 23, 2022

Tchaikovsky had hoped that his First Piano Concerto would be premiered by Director of the Moscow Conservatory, Nicolai Rubinstein, but that did not happen. Rubinstein repeatedly told the composer the concerto was impossible… and Tchaikovksy in turn refused to change even a note. The premiere, instead, took place in the United States, in Boston’s Music Hall, performed by acclaimed pianist Hans von Bülow. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Andy Lalino
Andy Lalino serves WUSF Public Media as a journalist, video producer/editor, and graphic designer/animator. He’s authored pop-culture journalism articles, contributed weekly columns for Tampa Bay nostalgia websites, and published features for Fangoria magazine.
