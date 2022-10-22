Evening Masterwork: Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 9 in C “The Great” for October 22, 2022

Franz Schubert completed his 9th and Final Symphony in 1828 - the same year that he died. He never got to hear the symphony performed in his lifetime, but the work is a testament to the composer’s admiration for Beethoven, and is often seen as a tribute to the great composer. Schubert’s 9th Symphony, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.