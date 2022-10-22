© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 9 in C “The Great” for October 22, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Andy Lalino
Published October 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
Schubert Evening Masterwork Images for Grove

Franz Schubert completed his 9th and Final Symphony in 1828 - the same year that he died. He never got to hear the symphony performed in his lifetime, but the work is a testament to the composer’s admiration for Beethoven, and is often seen as a tribute to the great composer. Schubert’s 9th Symphony, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Andy Lalino
Andy Lalino serves WUSF Public Media as a journalist, video producer/editor, and graphic designer/animator. He’s authored pop-culture journalism articles, contributed weekly columns for Tampa Bay nostalgia websites, and published features for Fangoria magazine.
