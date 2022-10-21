Evening Masterwork: Max Bruch's Serenade for Violin and Orchestra Op. 75 for October 21, 2022

There are a handful of works for violin and orchestra that Max Bruch composed that he thought would end up as a violin concerto, but ended up as something else entirely. One of these compositions was his Serenade for violin and orchestra, a four movement work that was premiered by Joseph Joachim in late 1899. Hear the Serenade by Max Bruch tonight at 7: Our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9