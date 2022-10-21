© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Max Bruch's Serenade for Violin and Orchestra Op. 75 for October 21, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Andy Lalino
Published October 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
Max Bruch Evening Masterwork Images for Grove

There are a handful of works for violin and orchestra that Max Bruch composed that he thought would end up as a violin concerto, but ended up as something else entirely. One of these compositions was his Serenade for violin and orchestra, a four movement work that was premiered by Joseph Joachim in late 1899. Hear the Serenade by Max Bruch tonight at 7: Our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9

Andy Lalino
Andy Lalino serves WUSF Public Media as a journalist, video producer/editor, and graphic designer/animator. He’s authored pop-culture journalism articles, contributed weekly columns for Tampa Bay nostalgia websites, and published features for Fangoria magazine.
