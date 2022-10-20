© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Andy Lalino
Published October 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
Evening Masterwork: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Clarinet Concerto in A K. 622 for October 20, 2022

Mozart completed his only clarinet concerto just two months prior to his death and it has become one of the most enduring works in the solo clarinet repertoire. He composed the piece shortly after the instrument was invented, and it’s often considered the first great piece for the relatively young instrument. The Clarinet Concerto by Mozart, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

