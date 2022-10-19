© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Andy Lalino
Published October 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
Evening Masterwork: Florence Price's Symphony in e-minor for October 19, 2022

Born in Arkansas in the late 19th-century, Florence B. Price’s music reflected the kind of romantic, nationalist quality of that time period, blended with her own cultural heritage as an African-American woman. Her Symphony No. 1, which she composed in 1931, is a perfect example of this. The first movement is based on two freely composed melodies reminiscent of spirituals. The second movement, though, is clearly influenced by the orchestral music of Antonin Dvorak. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

