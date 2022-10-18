© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterwork

Evening Masterwork: Antonin Dvorak's Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Op. 81 for October 18, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Andy Lalino
Published October 18, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
Dvorak Evening Masterwork Images for Grove

Dvorak composed his second Piano Quintet No. 2 in 1887, a work that shares the same instrumentation and key as its older counterpart, the Piano Quintet No. 1. Those are the only similarities between the two pieces, though. Fifteen years passed between the writing of the two Piano Quintets, and what likely caused Dvorak to compose a second one was the revision of his first quintet. We’ll hear the Piano Quintet No. 2 by Dvorak tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Andy Lalino
Andy Lalino serves WUSF Public Media as a journalist, video producer/editor, and graphic designer/animator. He’s authored pop-culture journalism articles, contributed weekly columns for Tampa Bay nostalgia websites, and published features for Fangoria magazine.
