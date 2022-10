Evening Masterwork: Franz Joseph Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 1 in C for October 16, 2022

Tonight’s Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR was an effort by Franz Joseph Haydn to keep his musicians happy, and then it went missing for nearly 200 years… but lucky for us, it was found. We’ll hear the lost-and-found Cello Concerto No. 1 in C at 7 tonight on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.