Evening Masterwork: Edward MacDowell's Piano Concerto No. 2 in d-minor, Op. 23 for October 15, 2022

Tonight’s Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR had its American premiere with another composer’s work who rather liked America – Tchaikovsky! Edward MacDowell’s Piano Concerto No. 2 played for American audiences in 1889 alongside Tchaikovsky’s 5th Symphony. Hear the Concerto tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.