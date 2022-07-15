© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Evening Masterwork

Schumann’s Symphony No. 4

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Andy Lalino
Published July 15, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT
Schumann

Evening Masterwork for July 15, 2022 – 7:00 PM on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9

When it comes to Robert Schumann, his place as one of the masters of mid-nineteenth century piano music sometimes overshadows the work he did in other genres. One genre that was neglected over the course of Schumann’s career was his work in symphonic writing, and of his four mature symphonies, the Fourth and final one is perhaps the most formally innovative. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags

Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Andy Lalino
Andy Lalino serves WUSF Public Media as a journalist, video producer/editor, and graphic designer/animator. He’s authored pop-culture journalism articles, contributed weekly columns for Tampa Bay nostalgia websites, and published features for Fangoria magazine.
See stories by Andy Lalino