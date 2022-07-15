Evening Masterwork: Castelnuovo-Tedesco’s Guitar Concerto No. 2 for July 14, 2022

The concerto as a genre seemed to speak to composer Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco much more than the symphony: he once said, “I found that the form of the Concerto did better correspond to my spiritual position.” The Guitar Concerto No. 2 in C sums up this feeling, a work composed in 1953 and is almost like a suite of dances. We’ll hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

