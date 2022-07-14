Evening Masterwork: Debussy’s Nocturnes

Evening Masterwork for July 12, 2022 – 7:00 PM on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9

The origins of Debussy’s Nocturnes date back to an earlier, but abandoned, piece called Three Twilight Scenes, which the composer started in part to experiment with different orchestral combinations. Sketches from that work, and really the framework, would make its way into the Nocturnes: it’s a piece made up of three distinct tone poems. Hear it tonight 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.