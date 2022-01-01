Job ID: 31793 – Digital News Producer

Organizational Summary:

WUSF Public Media is a comprehensive public media organization that operates an NPR news and jazz radio station and an all-classical music radio station, and provides digital content online, through newsletters, podcasts and social media and serves a weekly audience of greater than 350,000. It is a department of the University of South Florida, with 70 employees and a budget of $12 million and provides internships to students. WUSF Public Media’s main studios are on the USF Tampa campus, with a broadcast and music performance studio on the USFSM campus and an office and news production studio on the USFSP campus.

Position Summary:

The Digital Producer will work with our Digital News Manager, contributing to the creation and production of daily and enterprise news for WUSF Public Media. The journalist has solid news judgment and experience in: writing and editing stories on tight deadlines, an eye for spotting and pitching stories that attract audience, producing daily and special topic newsletters, coordinating social media for audience engagement and knowledge of SEO and digital analytics.

Responsibilities:

Contribute to the creation and production of daily and enterprise news for WUSF Public Media. Use news judgment and experience to: report, write and edit stories on tight deadlines, and identify and pitch stories that attract audience. Includes content for digital and broadcast.

Curate, prepare and post digital journalism for the WUSF audience,stories from local and national wires services and public media partners. Includes copy-editing of WUSF stories for AP style and grammar.

Produce daily or special topic newsletters, coordinate social media for audience engagement and track content using digital analytics and SEO best practices.

Post WUSF journalism to social channels and work with our digital services team to maximize exposure on social media. Work with reporters and editors to find ways to enhance stories with strong, engaging, SEO-friendly headlines, video, photos, links, embedded tweets, and other assets.

Contribute to the newsroom’s audience engagement and collaboration efforts. That includes committing to coverage that reflects the diversity of the greater Tampa Bay region, by highlighting a variety of stories, voices and lived experiences.

Attend station events; assist with fundraising and other duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications:

This position requires a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communications or related field and two years of directly related experience; or a Master’s degree in the fields listed above. Four years of vocational/technical training and experience may substitute for the Bachelor’s degree requirement.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience in reporting and producing for radio and digital audiences, and an understanding of public media. The best journalist for this position has solid news judgment and experience in: writing and editing stories on tight deadlines, an eye for spotting and pitching stories that attract audience, producing daily and special topic newsletters, coordinating social media for audience engagement and knowledge of SEO and digital analytics. A strong understanding of journalistic ethics is expected; digital and public media experience are a plus.

This position is subject to a Level 1 criminal background check.

Department: 0-0662-000 / WUSF Public Media

Hours: Full-Time/Administrative

Salary Range: $48,000 – $55,000

Deadline Date: Open until filled

