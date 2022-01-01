Careers
Job ID: 31793 – Digital News Producer
Organizational Summary:
WUSF Public Media is a comprehensive public media organization that operates an NPR news and jazz radio station and an all-classical music radio station, and provides digital content online, through newsletters, podcasts and social media and serves a weekly audience of greater than 350,000. It is a department of the University of South Florida, with 70 employees and a budget of $12 million and provides internships to students. WUSF Public Media’s main studios are on the USF Tampa campus, with a broadcast and music performance studio on the USFSM campus and an office and news production studio on the USFSP campus.
Position Summary:
The Digital Producer will work with our Digital News Manager, contributing to the creation and production of daily and enterprise news for WUSF Public Media. The journalist has solid news judgment and experience in: writing and editing stories on tight deadlines, an eye for spotting and pitching stories that attract audience, producing daily and special topic newsletters, coordinating social media for audience engagement and knowledge of SEO and digital analytics.
Responsibilities:
Contribute to the creation and production of daily and enterprise news for WUSF Public Media. Use news judgment and experience to: report, write and edit stories on tight deadlines, and identify and pitch stories that attract audience. Includes content for digital and broadcast.
Curate, prepare and post digital journalism for the WUSF audience,stories from local and national wires services and public media partners. Includes copy-editing of WUSF stories for AP style and grammar.
Produce daily or special topic newsletters, coordinate social media for audience engagement and track content using digital analytics and SEO best practices.
Post WUSF journalism to social channels and work with our digital services team to maximize exposure on social media. Work with reporters and editors to find ways to enhance stories with strong, engaging, SEO-friendly headlines, video, photos, links, embedded tweets, and other assets.
Contribute to the newsroom’s audience engagement and collaboration efforts. That includes committing to coverage that reflects the diversity of the greater Tampa Bay region, by highlighting a variety of stories, voices and lived experiences.
Attend station events; assist with fundraising and other duties as assigned.
Minimum Qualifications:
This position requires a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communications or related field and two years of directly related experience; or a Master’s degree in the fields listed above. Four years of vocational/technical training and experience may substitute for the Bachelor’s degree requirement.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience in reporting and producing for radio and digital audiences, and an understanding of public media. The best journalist for this position has solid news judgment and experience in: writing and editing stories on tight deadlines, an eye for spotting and pitching stories that attract audience, producing daily and special topic newsletters, coordinating social media for audience engagement and knowledge of SEO and digital analytics. A strong understanding of journalistic ethics is expected; digital and public media experience are a plus.
This position is subject to a Level 1 criminal background check.
Department: 0-0662-000 / WUSF Public Media
Hours: Full-Time/Administrative
Salary Range: $48,000 – $55,000
Deadline Date: Open until filled
About USF:
The University of South Florida is a high-impact global research university dedicated to student success. Over the past 10 years, no other public university in the country has risen faster in U.S. News and World Report’s national university rankings than USF. Serving more than 50,000 students on campuses in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota-Manatee, USF is designated as a Preeminent State Research University by the Florida Board of Governors, placing it in the most elite category among the state’s 12 public universities. USF is a member of the American Athletic Conference.
Working at USF:
With more than 16,000 employees at USF, the University of South Florida is one of the largest employers in the Tampa Bay region. At USF you will find opportunities to excel in a rich academic environment that fosters the development and advancement of our employees. We believe in creating a talented, engaged and driven workforce through on-going development and career opportunities. We also offer a first class benefit package that includes medical, dental and life insurance plans, retirement plan options, tuition program and generous leave programs and more.
To learn more about working at USF please visit: Work Here. Learn Here. Grow Here.
Work Location:Campus map and location overview: USF – Tampa Campus
Equal Employment Opportunity:
USF is an equal opportunity, equal access academic institution that embraces diversity in the workplace.
The University of South Florida does not discriminate on the basis of sex and prohibits sexual harassment. Any person may report sex discrimination, including sexual harassment (whether or not the person reporting is the person alleged to be the victim of conduct that could constitute sex discrimination or sexual harassment), in person, by mail, by telephone, or by electronic mail, using the contact information listed for the Title IX Coordinator. Reports may be made at any time either online or directly to the University’s Title IX Coordinator.
How To Apply:
Click on the Apply Now button. When applying to an opening you will have the opportunity to upload a cover letter and resume.
Apply online by completing the required information and attaching your cover letter and resume. Please include your experience as it relates to the qualifications stated above. YOUR COVER LETTER AND RESUME, PLUS ANY OTHER REQUESTED MATERIAL, MUST BE IN ONE ATTACHMENT. Only online applications are accepted for this position.
Click here for additional tutorial information.
Job ID: 31931 - Development Officer
Organizational Summary:
WUSF Public Media is a comprehensive public media organization that operates an NPR news and jazz radio station and an all-classical music radio station, and provides digital content online, through newsletters, podcasts and social media and serves a weekly audience of greater than 350,000. It is a department of the University of South Florida, with 70 employees and a budget of $12 million and provides internships to students. WUSF Public Media’s main studios are on the USF Tampa campus, with a broadcast and music performance studio on the USFSM campus and an office and news production studio on the USFSP campus.
Position Summary:
Reporting to the Senior Director of Development for WUSF Public Media, this position serves as a key member of WUSF’s major gifts team by directing the initiatives to inspire support for the Leadership Giving Program, defined as those individuals making gifts of $1,000 and above. The Development Officer coordinates with colleagues to cultivate, solicit, and steward increasingly generous support from hundreds of Cornerstone and Leadership Society donors. The Development Officer serves as liaison for WUSF and WSMR Cornerstone members, coordinates communication and engagement initiatives for Leadership Society and Legacy Society donors to WUSF Public Media.
Responsibilities:
Manage the processes around the cultivation and solicitation of donors and prospects making annual and event sponsorship gifts of $1,000 and above to WUSF Public Media. In close cooperation with WUSF major gifts and membership staff, the Development Officer serves as primary liaison for WUSF’s Cornerstone and Legacy members. Work closely with Membership to maximize the annual fundraising plan during pledge drives and year round to coordinate activities around cornerstone sustainers, renewals and thank yous. Work effectively in a variety of software systems to drive donor-centered work, especially Allegiance, the CRM, Basecamp and Mailchimp.
Strengthen and proactively manage Leadership, Legacy and Cornerstone donors programs to maximize donor engagement and retention for WUSF through planned and personalized outreach. This work is varied, and deeply collaborative. It involves working closely with the Senior Director of Development and WUSF Major Gifts team, WUSF Special Events and Digital Services staffs, and USF Foundation colleagues in Communications, Annual Giving, Gift Planning and Donor Relations.
Develop and implement materials in support of fundraising activities such as crafting letters, updating brochures, facilitating digital communications, and personalized touch points throughout the year.
Perform other development related duties as assigned by Senior Director of Development.
Minimum Qualifications:
This position requires Bachelor’s degree and one year of experience related to development or other appropriate professional experience.
Preferred Qualifications:
Knowledge of donor management software including Allegiance and the CRM. Fundraising experience. Event experience.
This position is subject to a Level 1 criminal background check.
Department: 0-0662-000 / WUSF Public Media
Hours: Administrative
Salary Range: $47,000 – $50,000
Deadline Date: Open until filled
About USF:
The University of South Florida is a high-impact global research university dedicated to student success. Over the past 10 years, no other public university in the country has risen faster in U.S. News and World Report’s national university rankings than USF. Serving more than 50,000 students on campuses in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota-Manatee, USF is designated as a Preeminent State Research University by the Florida Board of Governors, placing it in the most elite category among the state’s 12 public universities. USF is a member of the American Athletic Conference.
Working at USF:
With more than 16,000 employees at USF, the University of South Florida is one of the largest employers in the Tampa Bay region. At USF you will find opportunities to excel in a rich academic environment that fosters the development and advancement of our employees. We believe in creating a talented, engaged and driven workforce through on-going development and career opportunities. We also offer a first class benefit package that includes medical, dental and life insurance plans, retirement plan options, tuition program and generous leave programs and more.
To learn more about working at USF please visit: Work Here. Learn Here. Grow Here.
Work Location:Campus map and location overview: USF – Tampa Campus
Equal Employment Opportunity:
USF is an equal opportunity, equal access academic institution that embraces diversity in the workplace.
The University of South Florida does not discriminate on the basis of sex and prohibits sexual harassment. Any person may report sex discrimination, including sexual harassment (whether or not the person reporting is the person alleged to be the victim of conduct that could constitute sex discrimination or sexual harassment), in person, by mail, by telephone, or by electronic mail, using the contact information listed for the Title IX Coordinator. Reports may be made at any time either online or directly to the University’s Title IX Coordinator.
How To Apply:
Click on the Apply Now button. When applying to an opening you will have the opportunity to upload a cover letter and resume.
Apply online by completing the required information and attaching your cover letter and resume. Please include your experience as it relates to the qualifications stated above. YOUR COVER LETTER AND RESUME, PLUS ANY OTHER REQUESTED MATERIAL, MUST BE IN ONE ATTACHMENT. Only online applications are accepted for this position.
Click here for additional tutorial information.
Job ID: 31945 - Administrative Specialist
Organizational Summary:
WUSF Public Media is a comprehensive public media organization that operates an NPR news and jazz radio station and an all-classical music radio station, and provides digital content online, through newsletters, podcasts and social media and serves a weekly audience of greater than 350,000. It is a department of the University of South Florida, with 70 employees and a budget of $12 million and provides internships to students. WUSF Public Media’s main studios are on the USF Tampa campus, with a broadcast and music performance studio on the USFSM campus and an office and news production studio on the USFSP campus.
Position Summary:
Reporting to the Senior Director of Development, WUSF Public Media’s Administrative Specialist provides vital support for WUSF’s Development Department, which is charged with growing leadership support from individuals and foundations for WUSF. This position provides administrative and logistical support for station events and WUSF’s community of supporters. A successful candidate will enrich the department with an extraordinary attention to detail, be very organized and have strong interpersonal skills with both staff and donors. Familiarity and comfort working in relational databases and a working knowledge of the Office Suite of products is essential. Non-profit experience a plus.
Responsibilities:
Administrative support for Senior Director of Development and Major Gifts team, including expense reports and invoice processing. Proactively anticipate needs, scheduling meetings and managing calendars.
Execute major gifts team processes for weekly acknowledgments, monthly renewals, invitations, and other special mailings to Type 2 donors including Calendar Year End. (Merging, printing, coordinating signatures, scanning for files, stuffing and sending.) manage office supplies, letterhead, stamps, brochures, etc.
Data management; checking Allegiance triggers daily to notify gift officers of activities and monitor donor status changes based on giving levels and coding in Allegiance. This entails but isn’t limited to SPIN Fields, Donor Types, gift tracking and address updates in both Allegiance and the Ellucian CRM. Run key monthly reports in Allegiance (currently Type 2 report, Leadership, Legacy and Advisory Board rosters).
Assist with donor events by managing invitation lists, tracking RSVPs. Publish events as appropriate in Basecamp, Playbook, and Sharepoint, and coordinate activities with other departments both within WUSF and with USF.
Additional duties as assigned by Senior Director of Development.
Front Desk duties.
Minimum Qualifications:
This position requires a high school diploma or equivalent, with at least four years of experience in an office or administrative support position. Appropriate college coursework or vocational/technical training may substitute at an equivalent rate for the required experience.
Preferred Qualifications:
This position requires a high school diploma or equivalent and three years of clerical experience, at least one of which must be directly related to development or community relations. College coursework may substitute for the required experience on a year to year basis.
This position is subject to a Level 1 criminal background check.
Department: 0-0662-000 / WUSF Public Media
Hours: Full-Time
Salary Range: $38,000 – $42,000
Deadline Date: Open until filled
About USF:
The University of South Florida is a high-impact global research university dedicated to student success. Over the past 10 years, no other public university in the country has risen faster in U.S. News and World Report’s national university rankings than USF. Serving more than 50,000 students on campuses in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota-Manatee, USF is designated as a Preeminent State Research University by the Florida Board of Governors, placing it in the most elite category among the state’s 12 public universities. USF is a member of the American Athletic Conference.
Working at USF:
With more than 16,000 employees at USF, the University of South Florida is one of the largest employers in the Tampa Bay region. At USF you will find opportunities to excel in a rich academic environment that fosters the development and advancement of our employees. We believe in creating a talented, engaged and driven workforce through on-going development and career opportunities. We also offer a first class benefit package that includes medical, dental and life insurance plans, retirement plan options, tuition program and generous leave programs and more.
To learn more about working at USF please visit: Work Here. Learn Here. Grow Here.
Work Location:Campus map and location overview: USF – Tampa Campus
Equal Employment Opportunity:
USF is an equal opportunity, equal access academic institution that embraces diversity in the workplace.
The University of South Florida does not discriminate on the basis of sex and prohibits sexual harassment. Any person may report sex discrimination, including sexual harassment (whether or not the person reporting is the person alleged to be the victim of conduct that could constitute sex discrimination or sexual harassment), in person, by mail, by telephone, or by electronic mail, using the contact information listed for the Title IX Coordinator. Reports may be made at any time either online or directly to the University’s Title IX Coordinator.
How To Apply:
Click on the Apply Now button. When applying to an opening you will have the opportunity to upload a cover letter and resume.
Apply online by completing the required information and attaching your cover letter and resume. Please include your experience as it relates to the qualifications stated above. YOUR COVER LETTER AND RESUME, PLUS ANY OTHER REQUESTED MATERIAL, MUST BE IN ONE ATTACHMENT. Only online applications are accepted for this position.
Click here for additional tutorial information.
Applicants claiming preference are responsible for providing required documentation AT THE TIME OF SUBMITTING APPLICATION; such documentation is required for eligibility determination.
Supporting documentation, in addition to the DD214, may be required based on eligibility criteria. If you are submitting a DD 214, please ensure the social security number and date of birth is redacted/removed.
For information on obtaining a DD 214 click here or call 1-866-272-6272.