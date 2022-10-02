Modern Notebook for October 2, 2022

Modern Notebook first hour:

The book Schottenfreude by Ben Schott bears the subtitle “German Words for the Human Condition,” and it is a collection of German words invented by the author inspired by everyday contemporary life. Schott’s book is also the inspiration for a series of compositions by Eric Nathan called Missing Words. Join Tyler Kline for Missing Words V by Eric Nathan, and a lot more, on the next Modern Notebook, Sunday night from 8 to 10 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Modern Notebook second hour:

In June 2020, composer Sugar Vendil was commissioned to write a new solo violin work - but she only had six days to complete it. So, she focused on developing a process that allowed her to complete the work in a short amount of time, but also have some resemblance of structure. It’s titled Simple Tasks: Six-Day Deadline, and you can hear it on the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline. Sunday night from 8 to 10 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.