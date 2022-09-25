Modern Notebook for September 25, 2022

Modern Notebook first hour:

The Spark Catchers is a poem by Lemn Sissay that serves as inspiration for Hannah Kendall's work of the same name. The poem tells the story of the women who worked at a match factory that once stood near the Olympic Stadium in London, who would be on constant watch of stray sparks that could light the factory on fire.

Modern Notebook second hour:

Memories of a once-experienced Tibetan folk dance fill the String Quartet No. 3 by Bright Sheng, a work that he describes as a point of departure from the original dance, rather than a literal interpretation. You can hear it on this week's Modern Notebook, plus a piano trio by Pauchi Sasaki called Mother's Hand, Healing Hand.