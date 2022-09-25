© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Modern Notebook

Modern Notebook for September 25, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Tyler Kline
Published June 6, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT
Modern Notebook first hour:
The Spark Catchers is a poem by Lemn Sissay that serves as inspiration for Hannah Kendall’s work of the same name. The poem tells the story of the women who worked at a match factory that once stood near the Olympic Stadium in London, who would be on constant watch of stray sparks that could light the factory on fire. Hear it this week on Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Sunday night from 8 to 10 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9 and WSMR.org

Modern Notebook second hour:
Memories of a once-experienced Tibetan folk dance fill the String Quartet No. 3 by Bright Sheng, a work that he describes as a point of departure from the original dance, rather than a literal interpretation. You can hear it on this week’s Modern Notebook, plus a piano trio by Pauchi Sasaki called Mother’s Hand, Healing Hand. Join Tyler Kline for Modern Notebook, Sunday night from 8 to 10 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9 and WSMR.org

Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
