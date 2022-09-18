© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Modern Notebook for September 18, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Ray Hawthorne
Published May 26, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT
Reena Esmail photo by Rachel Garcia.jpg

On the next Modern Notebook: music for solo cello by Reena Esmail composed as an interlude between two Haydn Sonatas, titled Varsha, which in Hindi means “The Rainy Season.” And throughout the piece, Esmail uses Hindustani raags which are often sung to beckon rain.

Then, Tampa-based flutist Taylor Irelan joins Tyler Kline to discuss his new album titled The Journey, which features new works for flute and piano by LGBTQIA+ composers.

Also featuring music by Baljinder Sekhon, Deena T. Grossman, Nokuthula Ngwenyama, Viet Cuong, and others; and performances by cellist Claire Bryant, steel pan soloist Dave Gerhart with the Los Angeles Percussion Quartet, saxophonist Dylan Ward, and more.

Listen to Modern Notebook, Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

  • Movement IV from Thomas Albert’s Thirteen Ways.
  • Baljinder Sekhon’s Passageways.
  • Cumulus Accumulation by Mark Zanter.
  • Reena Esmail’s Varsha.
  • Wildfires by Deena T. Esmail.
  • Dorothy Hindman’s Drift.
  • Sonoran Storm by Nokuthula Ngwenyama.
20220918 MN Collage Hr 1_11.png

Hour 2

  • Interview with flutist Taylor Irelan.
  • Naica by Viet Cuong.
  • Žibuokle Martinaityte’s Nunc fluens. Nunc stans.
20220918 MN Collage Hr 2_5.png

Tags
Modern Notebook
Ray Hawthorne
See stories by Ray Hawthorne
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now