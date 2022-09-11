Modern Notebook for September 11, 2022

Hear an exuberant dance for two bass clarinets by Anna Meadors from Andy Hudson’s latest album is coming up on the next Modern Notebook: a piece that is, in part, about the “unspoken joy in playing music.”

And in the second hour: the sounds of jammed radio signals dating back to World War II is the source of inspiration for Annie Gosfield’s work for violin and electronics titled Long Waves and Random Pulses, music which features a solo violin emulating the scratchy sounds and tones of those radios.

Plus, music by Iman Habibi, Ayala Asherov, Bosba Panh, Mark Ingebretson, Fumiko Miyachi, and others; and performances by violinist Pauline Kim Harris, guitarist Jamie Monck, Cobalt Duo, Duo Montagnard, and others.

Hour 1

Colomba from David Liptak’s Constellations .

from David Liptak’s . Iman Habibi’s Âhūye Kūhī .

. Seasons by Ayala Asherov.

by Ayala Asherov. Anna Meadors’ Where Did All The Words Go?

a gamelan in the distance by Orlando Jacinto Garcia.

by Orlando Jacinto Garcia. Introit by Bosba Panh.

by Bosba Panh. Libby Larsen’s Deep Summer Music.

Hour 2