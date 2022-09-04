Modern Notebook for September 4, 2022

On Modern Notebook this week, what does a “found” poem art song sound like? In her piece Landscapes, Regina Harris Baiocchi deconstructs an essay by a landscape architect to derive poetry which she then transforms into song.

Then: David Clay Mettens’ work Avaloch Sketches is not just music composed for two friends, but for a married couple… and so he imagines the movements of the piece each taking the form of a different kind of relationship between flute and cello.

Plus, music by brin solomon, Gity Razaz, Anthony Cheung, Eleanor Alberga, and others; and performances by clarinetist Andy Hudson with pianist Inara Zandmane, violist Katharina Kang Litton, mezzo-soprano Megan Ihnen with violist Michael Hall and pianist Marianne Parker, flutist Emlyn Johnson and cellist Daniel Ketter, pianist Brianna Matzke, and more.

Tune in for the next Modern Notebook, Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET

Hour 1



Two Organa by Oliver Knussen.

by Oliver Knussen. Gity Razaz’s Spellbound .

. Aria: “Dreaming on the inside” by brin solomon.

by brin solomon. Christine Delphine Hedden’s Kitchen Dance.

Landscapes by Regina Harris Baiocchi.

by Regina Harris Baiocchi. Caroline Shaw’s Blueprint .

. the space in which to see by Anne Leilehua Lanzilotti.

Hour 2

