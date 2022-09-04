© 2022 All Rights reserved WUSF
Modern Notebook for September 4, 2022

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Ray Hawthorne
Published May 26, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT
David Clay Mettens photo by Anna Gatdula.jpg

On Modern Notebook this week, what does a “found” poem art song sound like? In her piece Landscapes, Regina Harris Baiocchi deconstructs an essay by a landscape architect to derive poetry which she then transforms into song.

Then: David Clay Mettens’ work Avaloch Sketches is not just music composed for two friends, but for a married couple… and so he imagines the movements of the piece each taking the form of a different kind of relationship between flute and cello.

Plus, music by brin solomon, Gity Razaz, Anthony Cheung, Eleanor Alberga, and others; and performances by clarinetist Andy Hudson with pianist Inara Zandmane, violist Katharina Kang Litton, mezzo-soprano Megan Ihnen with violist Michael Hall and pianist Marianne Parker, flutist Emlyn Johnson and cellist Daniel Ketter, pianist Brianna Matzke, and more.

Tune in for the next Modern Notebook, Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9; streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

  • Two Organa by Oliver Knussen.
  • Gity Razaz’s Spellbound.
  • Aria: “Dreaming on the inside” by brin solomon.
  • Christine Delphine Hedden’s Kitchen Dance.
  • Landscapes by Regina Harris Baiocchi.
  • Caroline Shaw’s Blueprint.
  • the space in which to see by Anne Leilehua Lanzilotti.
20220904 MN Collage Hr 1_13.png

Hour 2

  • Opened Window by Bradley Harris.
  • David Clay Mettens’ Avaloch Sketches.
  • Character Studies by Anthony Cheung.
  • Eleanor Alberga’s The Soul’s Expressions.
  • homonym by Emily Koh.
20220904 MN Collage Hr 2_11.png

Modern Notebook
Ray Hawthorne
