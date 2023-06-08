From WSMR to Carnegie Hall – Violinist Melissa White from the Sarasota Music Festival in a live performance
Violinist Melissa White and Russell Gant
Original Broadcast: June 7, 2023
Before her performance at the Sarasota Music Festival, Russell Gant welcomed faculty member; violinist Melissa White who played Bach, live, at the Sarasota Performance and Broadcast Studio. Melissa is looking forward to her Carnegie Hall solo recital debut later this month. She also talked with Russell about how important yoga was to her during the pandemic and the positive effect it’s had on her music-making.