Florida's Classical Music Station
NPR Classical Stories

From WSMR to Carnegie Hall – Violinist Melissa White from the Sarasota Music Festival in a live performance

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published June 8, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT
Violinist Melissa White
1 of 5  — Untitled design (9).png
Violinist Melissa White
Violinist Melissa White
2 of 5  — Untitled design (10).png
Violinist Melissa White
Violinist Melissa White
3 of 5  — Untitled design (11).png
Violinist Melissa White
Violinist Melissa White
4 of 5  — Untitled design (12).png
Violinist Melissa White
Violinist Melissa White and Russell Gant
5 of 5  — Untitled design (13).png
Violinist Melissa White and Russell Gant

Original Broadcast: June 7, 2023

Before her performance at the Sarasota Music Festival, Russell Gant welcomed faculty member; violinist Melissa White who played Bach, live, at the Sarasota Performance and Broadcast Studio. Melissa is looking forward to her Carnegie Hall solo recital debut later this month. She also talked with Russell about how important yoga was to her during the pandemic and the positive effect it's had on her music-making.

Chandler Balkcom
