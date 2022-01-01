Carson Frame
Carson graduated from the University of South Florida in 2011 with B.A. degrees in English and international studies, and earned a master's degree in journalism from New York University in 2017. Prior to coming to San Antonio, she worked as a news intern for WUSF Public Media. She's also contributed print stories to Ms. Magazine, Chronogram, Souciant, and Bedford+Bowery, among others.
Carson's audio work has appeared on NPR’s Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Here & Now, and WNYC’s The Takeaway. She has received awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association, Military Reporters & Editors Association, the Texas Veterans Commission, the Alliance for Women in Media, Society of Professional Journalists, the Houston Press Club, and Public Radio News Directors Inc.
Carson's reporting on military issues is part of The American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
A new report says military families are relying more on food banks and other emergency aid, partly because military spouses lost their jobs or had their hours cut during the pandemic.
The RAND Corporation study concluded that the cost of sexual assault and harassment extends beyond the victims. It's also causing troops to leave the service, hurting military readiness.
Army leaders concede that a program designed to eliminate sexual harassment and abuse has not achieved its goal. So the 18th Airborne Corps held a "Shark Tank" type event for soldiers to present ideas to fix it.
Advocates say the Army is too quick to write off soldiers as deserters when they don't show up for duty. That can delay searches when a service member disappears because of an accident, suicide, or abduction.
Advocates are calling attention to statistics that show Black airmen are brought up for punishment more often than their white counterparts. The Air...
The Army is holding its first nationwide virtual recruiting campaign, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to scale back face-to-face interactions and...
Some members of the National Guard are facing consequences because they refused orders to deploy to major cities during this month's protests.
After Initially Saying It Wouldn't, The VA Now Will Remove Nazi Symbols From Two Veterans CemeteriesThe stones, engraved with swastikas, mark the graves of German POWs who died in the United States during World War II.
Use of the Veterans Health Administration's telehealth platform has exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the agency's infrastructure has struggled...
The coronavirus pandemic has brought big changes to one of the defining aspects of military life -- boot camp. But some people question if the changes...