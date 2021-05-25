Carica Astrel is a WUSF/USF Zimmerman School digital news intern for the summer of 2021.

Originally from Immokalee, Florida, Carica recently relocated to the Tampa Bay area to continue her education as a first-year graduate student at the University of South Florida.

Carica has had a strong passion for journalism since the age of nine and knows she belongs in a newsroom.

After months of searching for an internship, she is excited to be one of the WUSF/USF Zimmerman School digital news interns.