Carica AstrelWUSF/USF Zimmerman School Digital News Intern
Carica Astrel is a WUSF/USF Zimmerman School digital news intern for the summer of 2021.
Originally from Immokalee, Florida, Carica recently relocated to the Tampa Bay area to continue her education as a first-year graduate student at the University of South Florida.
Carica has had a strong passion for journalism since the age of nine and knows she belongs in a newsroom.
After months of searching for an internship, she is excited to be one of the WUSF/USF Zimmerman School digital news interns.
-
A new assistance program is accepting applications for low-income renters and landlords in Florida who have been impacted by COVID-19.